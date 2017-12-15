Arsenal attacker linked with Valencia switch

La Liga high-flyers Valencia are weighing up a winter move for Arsenal's out-of-favour forward Theo Walcott . The 28-year-old has not made a top-flight appearance for the club since October.

The England international has primarily featured in the Cup competitions for the Gunners this term, and this has intensified speculation over whether he would stay at the Emirates beyond January.



Everton, Southampton and West Ham United are among the English clubs credited with an interest in the experienced winger, but according to El Gol, Walcott could be offered a fresh challenge in Spain with Valencia.



Valencia have made a magnificent start to their La Liga campaign, and their sublime form sees them only five points behind leaders Barcelona after 15 games into the season.



Simone Zaza, in particular, has lit up the stage for the Mestalla outfit, but they are nevertheless looking for further reinforcements as they look to make the most of their quick start to at least finish in the top-four places.



Walcott has notched 108 goals in nearly 400 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from St Mary's as a 16-year-old back in January 2006. He has also been capped 47 times by England, scoring eight goals.

