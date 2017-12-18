Chelsea plan contract talks with in-form defender

Premier League holders Chelsea are planning to kick-off contractual discussions with Andreas Christensen following his impressive start under Antonio Conte .

The Denmark international had made just two appearances for the Blues prior to this campaign after having spent the last two seasons on loan Borussia Monchengladbach.



Despite this, he has seamlessly fit into the heart of the Blues' backline, and he is currently one of the first names in Conte's team sheet for the Premier League duties.



Conte had recently stressed that the 21-year-old has a long-term future with the west London club and according to the Evening Standard, the Blues are not wasting any time to extend his current contract.



Christensen presently has more than two-and-a-half years left on his existing deal, but the Blues are planning to offer him a significant pay rise to prolong his stay beyond the summer of 2020.



The Dane has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term with 16 of those coming from the starting lineup, where he has replaced David Luiz of late.

