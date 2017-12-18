Manchester United handed 'green light' to pursue Juventus defender

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head with Chelsea in the pursuit of Juventus defender Alex Sandro during the winter transfer window.

The Brazil international was the subject of multiple bids from the Blues last summer, but their maximum offer of £65m was turned down by the Italian champions.



However, Sandro's form since has been a major disappointment for the Serie A holders, and they are now prepared to accept a lesser package of £60m in order to part ways with the left-sided defender.



According to The Mirror, Mourinho has identified Sandro as the prime target to bolster his left-back position, and he is ready to battle it out with his former employers.



Manchester United currently have numerous options to occupy the position, but Mourinho nevertheless appears keen on signing a top-class recruit, who could remain at Old Trafford for the long-term.



Both Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have been linked with potential exits in the New Year with Galatasaray and Barcelona respectively deemed to be interested in their services.



Ashley Young is, for now, the first-choice left-back under Mourinho while Luke Shaw has recently regained the manager's confidence to act as the immediate back-up.

