Chelsea ready move for Crystal Palace attacker

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been highlighted as a potential target for Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in less than a fortnight's time.

The Ivory Coast international missed the early part of the campaign with a knee problem, but he has returned in fine fashion, contributing towards the club's upturn in form.



Zaha's presence has coincided with Palace going seven games unbeaten in the Premier League, and as a result, the south London club have moved up to 14th in the standings, two points adrift of the drop zone.



According to The Mirror, Zaha could be the subject of big-club interest in the New Year with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte looking to bolster his attacking options.



The Blues coach was desperate to build up his squad in the summer, but the club faced disappointment prior to deadline day after both Ross Barkley and Fernando Llorente snubbed moves to Stamford Bridge.



Roy Hodgson's side are likely to be reluctant to sell Zaha midway through the campaign, but the Blues are nevertheless prepared to test the club's resolve next month.



Zaha, who inked a long-term deal with Palace in May, has contributed four goals in 12 Premier League outings this term. London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been associated with his services.

