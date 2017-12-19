Manchester United set price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United are prepared to cut their association with out-of-favour midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan , provided any side is willing to match their £35m valuation.

The Armenia international has managed just one substitute appearance since the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea where he was substituted at the half-way mark.



According to The Mail, Jose Mourinho could sanction the attacker's exit in the New Year, but the club are said to want at least an £8m profit from the 28-year-old, who cost £27m from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago.



Inter Milan are said to be leading the pursuit of the versatile ace, but they may have to offload players first in order to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements for the current campaign.



Mkhitaryan has been left out of recent matchday squads by Mourinho, and a report from the ESPN has suggested that there was a rift between the pair during a video analysis session at the club's training ground last month.

