Manchester City identify Crystal Palace ace as Sanchez alternative

Manchester City could reportedly switch their attention to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in January, should they fail to pursue the services of long-term target Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Zaha has been in fine form for the south London outfit since his return from injury, and he has contributed four goals in the space of 12 Premier League matches this term.



According to The Mirror, the Citizens could be prepared to lure Zaha back to Manchester, where he had a disappointing two-year spell with cross-town rivals Manchester United.



Alexis Sanchez is, for now, their prime target for the New Year, but they are said to have identified an alternative with Paris Saint-Germain also on the trail of the Chile international.



Zaha, who inked a fresh five-year deal at Selhurst Park at the end of last season, is also on the radar of London giants Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



Pep Guardiola's side are blessed with numerous options on the attack front, but the Catalan tactician is looking to bolster his squad further as his side aim to compete on all fronts this term.

