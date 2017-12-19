Serie A giants eye Jack Wilshere deal to boost title hopes

Serie A leaders Napoli have reportedly set their sights on signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere when the transfer window reopens in less than two weeks' time.





The England international has started back-to-back league games versus West Ham United and Newcastle United this month, but the decision has been influenced by the injury absence of Aaron Ramsey.



Arsene Wenger has stressed that Wilshere must prove his physical condition before discussing a fresh contract, but according to Calciomercato, Napoli will make a move for his signature next month.



The Naples outfit are free to discuss a pre-contract with Wilshere being an overseas club, but they are more keen on securing mid-season move as they look to bolster their title prospects.



The Serie A toppers are prepared to bid as much as £13.2m for the playmaker, which is nearly twice of what Sampdoria were alleged to have offered in the summer.



With Napoli now featuring in the Europa League, Wilshere would be ineligible to play for them owing to his participation with Arsenal, but regular playing time could enhance his chances of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup.



Maurizio Sarri's side are currently ahead of Juventus by a solitary point in the Serie A, and they are aiming to lift their first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season.

