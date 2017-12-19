Eden Hazard in advanced talks with Real Madrid

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Real Madrid ahead of a potential switch to the Bernabeu at the end of the campaign.





The Belgium international has had another fine season with the Premier League holders, contributing eight goals and four assists across all competitions.



According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is planning to recruit high-profile signings over the next two windows with the club struggling to maintain their distance to Barcelona.



Los Blancos are already 11 points behind La Liga leaders with a game in hand, and this has increased the need for fresh signings, who could change their fortunes.



As per Diario Gol, Zinedine Zidane has urged the club's hierarchy to lure Hazard away from Stamford Bridge, but the move may not be finalised until the summer transfer window.



However, the deal could come at a cost with Marco Asensio prepared to move on, should they pursue the services of the former Lille graduate. The 26-year-old is likely to start from the bench when Chelsea take on Bournemouth in tomorrow's League Cup quarter-final.

