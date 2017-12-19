Tony Pulis on Stoke City radar?

Stoke City are reportedly looking at the possibility of recruiting Tony Pulis for a third spell. The Potters have endured a poor run under Mark Hughes , and they are currently ahead of the drop zone by a solitary point.

According to The Sun, the Potters hierarchy could consider rehiring Pulis for a third stint with Hughes running out of time to change their fortunes.



The Staffordshire outfit have lost five of their last six top-flight games, and a defeat to close rivals West Bromwich Albion this weekend, could spell an end to Hughes' four-year reign.



Pulis has managed the Potters for 464 games in two separate spells and he has recorded a win percentage of 36 percent. The 59-year-old first coached the club between 2002 and 2005 before returning for a second stint between 2006 and 2013 where they secured Premier League promotion.



The experienced head coach is currently out of duty after his dismissal from the Baggies last month but there has been speculated interest from the likes of Swansea City, Rangers and Wales.

