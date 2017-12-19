Confirmed Lineups: Arsenal vs West Ham United, Wenger makes 11 changes

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has made 11 changes to his lineup for tonight's League Cup quarter-final versus West Ham United.





The Gunners boss has left out his Premier League regulars with a view to the Friday night showdown versus Liverpool, but the team still possess sufficient firepower to guide the club to their first semi-final in nearly a decade.



Arsenal lineup: Ospina, Debuchy, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud. Substitutes: Macey, Dasilva, Sheaf, Reine-Adelaide, Nelson, Akpom, Nketiah



Meanwhile, David Moyes has also made six changes to his Hammers lineup, and with the likes of Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew earning valuable gametime from the off.



West Ham United lineup: Hart, Cresswell, Collins, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Quina, Ayew, Chicharito. Substitutes: Adrian, Zabaleta, Arnautovic, Carroll, Sakho, Makasi, Haksabanovic



Arsenal drew 0-0 in the recent league meeting at the London Stadium, and they face a tricky test in the Cup with the Hammers having players who could make the difference from the bench. The two sides last met in the League Cup back in the 1997/98 season where Arsenal ran 2-1 victors.

