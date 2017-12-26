Serie A club open to selling Liverpool target in January

Serie A side Lazio are prepared to part ways with Dutch defender Stefan di Vrij , should any club match their £30m valuation for his services. The Netherlands international, who has formerly been linked with Liverpool, will enter the final six months of his contract in the New Year.





According to Radio Incontro Olympia, Lazio chiefs are willing to sanction the sale of the Netherlands international in the New Year rather than losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.



Liverpool are on the search for a new centre-back during the winter transfer window, and it is suggested that they could potentially move for di Vrij, should they fail in their attempt to sign Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.



Van Dijk had been the prime target for Liverpool in the summer, but the Reds officially ended their interest after the Saints lodged a complaint with the Premier League over an illegal approach.



Di Vrij was previously a transfer option for Manchester United during Louis van Gaal's incharge, but his long-term injury setback put them off from making an offer.

