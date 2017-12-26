Sam Allardyce rules out Olivier Giroud move?

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has ruled out a potential approach for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud in the New Year with the Frenchman's wife reluctant to leave the English capital.

The France international was close to joining the Merseyside outfit in the summer, but the move fell through at the final hurdle with Giroud showing his loyalty towards the Gunners.



Giroud has since been linked with moves to local rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace, and Allardyce has now claimed that Giroud may not leave London in the near future.



"I wouldn't have thought so because he refused to come last time. He doesn't want to move North of London, I don't think. Or his wife doesn't. It is very important to the wives you know," he told reporters, via ESPN.



Giroud's prospects of securing a regular gametime took a big blow earlier this month after he sustained a hamstring injury in the 1-0 League Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United.

