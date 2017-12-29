Liverpool give up on midfielder stay

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly admitted defeat in his quest to keep midfielder Emre Can at Anfield beyond the summer.





The Germany international has just six months left on his existing contract, and the Reds have been unable to convince him to sign a new deal.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Klopp has resigned to the fact that the 23-year-old will leave the Reds at the end of the season with Juventus supposedly leading the race for his services.



The Bianconeri have pursued the Confederations Cup winner since the summer of 2017, and it is suggested that they are favourites to secure a Bosman move for his signature ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.



The Reds already have an agreement in place to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita in the summer, but Klopp is still interested in a deal for Schalke's Leon Goretzka to bolster his options in the centre of the park.



Liverpool are currently placed fourth in the league standings, one point ahead of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. They are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

