Daniel Sturridge wanted at Southampton

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has emerged as a loan target for Southampton when the transfer reopens in a few days' time.

The Saints recently sanctioned the sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for a record £75m fee, and manager Mauricio Pellegrino is now looking to invest the sum on players, who could improve the club's league position.



According to The Telegraph, the south Coast outfit are eager to pursue Sturridge on a short-term loan until the summer with a view to assuring him regular gametime, which could enhance his chances of making the 2018 World Cup.



Sturridge, who is currently nursing an injury, has largely played a bench role this term with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane preferred ahead of him in the attack front.



The former Manchester City graduate has amassed 64 goals and 24 assists for the Merseyside outfit since arriving from Chelsea in the winter of 2013.

