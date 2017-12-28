Manchester United fail with player-plus-cash deal for Juventus attacker

Serie A champions Juventus have reportedly snubbed an opening bid from Manchester United to sign Argentine forward Paulo Dybala next month.

The 24-year-old is regarded highly by United boss Jose Mourinho, who is said to be eyeing a long-term replacement for veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



According to The Sun, the Mancunian giants have offered £70m plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a makeweight as they seek to lure the former Palermo man to Old Trafford.



However, the Old Lady have knocked back their advances as they don't need another wide player, and have indicated that they won't accept offers less than £86m.



Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has also been on United's radar over the past year, but they are reluctant to make a move as he is deemed expensive at a similar £86m valuation.



Manchester United have largely misfired in the forward department in recent games, and this has intensified talks of the club bringing in a new attacker next month. Dybala has been in fine form for the Serie A holders this campaign, contributing 15 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

