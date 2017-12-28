Manchester United make surprise transfer decision on Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann , thereby allowing Barcelona a clear route to the Frenchman's services.

The 26-year-old was heavily associated with an Old Trafford move in the summer, but he opted to stay put in Madrid after the Spanish outfit failed to have their transfer ban overturned.



Griezmann is however free to leave Atleti for his £86m asking price next month, and it has been recently suggested that United could revive their interest next month or at the end of the season.



However, according to Marca, Mourinho has dropped his interest in the former Real Sociedad as he is not keen on engaging in a bidding battle with Spanish giants Barcelona.



Ernesto Valverde's side have courted interest in Griezmann since the summer, but the same report suggests that the deal is complicated with the La Liga leaders looking to sign either him or Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but not both due to financial constraints.

