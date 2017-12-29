Man Utd open to Lassana Diarra move

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho is weighing up a surprise free transfer move for former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Lassana Diarra . The French 32-year-old defensive midfielder is currently available on a free having been released by his last club Al Jazira.





Diarra has enjoyed spells with Marseille, Anzhi, Lokomotiv Moscow, Real Madrid and Portsmouth since his spell with Chelsea; where he was formerly managed by current United boss Jose Mourinho.



It is understood that United are weighing up a free transfer move for Diarra to boost their midfield options for the second half of the Premier League season.



Diarra has also hinted that he hopes a move to the Premier League club will give him a second chance of an appearance for the French international side and push his chances of an appearance at the World Cup in Russia next summer.



Man Utd are rumoured to have a budget of around 35 million euros to spend on new players and Mourinho is also considering free transfer alternatives such as Diarra if are available.

