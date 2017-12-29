Arsenal want Leicester City attacker to replace Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal could reportedly revive their interest in Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez as they look to find a suitable replacement for contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .





The Chile international has declined to extend his contract beyond the summer, and it is suggested that he could link up with a fresh club as early as January.



According to Algerian outlet Le Buteur, the north London side are back in for the services of Mahrez, whom they had tried to sign during the summer of 2016.



Arsene Wenger's side were then prepared to offer a £35m package for the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year, but he instead decided to sign a new long-term deal with the Foxes.



Mahrez has since not touched the heights of his title-winning campaign, but he has shown signs of improvement since manager Claude Puel took charge earlier this campaign.



The former Le Havre graduate has contributed seven goals and five assists across all competitions for Leicester City this term. Aside from Arsenal, AS Roma are also in the hunt after being priced out of his services last summer.









