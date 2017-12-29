Reece Oxford to stay at West Ham despite Leipzig interest

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, who is the subject of interested from German club RB Leipzig, has been recalled from his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach. The centre-back has impressed during his short stay in Germany.





Reports yesterday suggested that Oxford is a surprise 23 million euro target for RB Leipzig, but today West Ham manager David Moyes has seemingly ruled out a move away for the player.



"Reece is coming back," said the Hammers' boss Moyes.



"I don't know Reece, I've never worked with Reece, so I'll take the time to have a look at him and see how he does.



"I know he has been talked of very highly but went out on loan so we'll have a look at him, get him back and see how he does.



"I hope we can help him, because he's a young player and we hope the work we will give him would help him.



"But again, I've not worked with him before and I don't know the boy. I've only just met him so from that point of view, it'll take me a while to get to know what he does.



"I know he is well thought of here and for that reason we will work with him and see what he is up to."

