Mesut Ozil prepared to join Barcelona, if two conditions are met

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has reportedly demanded a three-year deal, in order to seal a return to La Liga with Barcelona.

The Germany international has just six months left on his existing deal, and his situation has caught the eye of both Barca and Manchester United.



Jose Mourinho's side have been associated with a potential winter swoop for the World Cup winner, but according to Don Balon, Ozil could lean towards a switch to Barca, if his two conditions are met.



The 29-year-old is reportedly eyeing a three-year deal with the Catalan giants, whilst he also wants the Spanish club to commit wages of around £50m during his stay.



Barcelona are still on the search for the perfect replacement for the departed Neymar, and it is said that the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann are preferred ahead of the Gunners playmaker.



Ozil has been in fine form for the north London giants since the last international break, and manager Arsene Wenger has recently stressed that he is confident of extending the German's stay beyond the summer.

