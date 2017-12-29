West Ham linked with Andre Schurrle move

West Ham United are believed to have made a bid for former Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle . The Borussia Dortmund forward is understood to be willing to make a surprise return to the Premier League.





The 27-year-old Germany international is on a list of five players believed to be on West Ham manager David Moyes' transfer shortlist and could be allowed to leave Dortmund for a fee of around 28 million euros.



A report in The Guardian suggests that the German, who has 57 caps and 22 goals to his name; has been in conversations with his agent regarding a return to England. West Ham's board have informed David Moyes that he will be given 50 million euros to spend in the January transfer window and approximately half of that will be spent on the former Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen man.



Schurrle left Chelsea for Wolfsburg in Feburary 2015 for a fee of £22 million and has since moved on to Dortmund and the player has failed to reignite the Bundesliga in the same way that he performed whilst at Leverkusen, Mainz and Wolfsburg.

