Man Utd to make January offer for Mesut Ozil

Manchester United are believed to be in the race to sign German international midfielder Mesut Ozil . The player has been offered a brand new contract at Arsenal but has yet to have agreed terms on a fresh deal.





According to multiple reports, Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has already been in contact with Ozil's agent with regards to a potential transfer move in January and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is believed to be still confident that Ozil will pen a new deal.



In November, it had been reported that Ozil has already agreed on a deal with Man Utd, but this is as of today yet to have been confirmed.



Ozil has been back in form of late for the Gunners and has caught the eye of numerous potential suitors, but Arsene Wenger is confident that he can persuade Ozil to stay put at the North London club.



A report today suggests that Manchester United will bid £25 million for Ozil on the first day of the January transfer window.

