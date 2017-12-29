Premier League quartet interested in Atletico Madrid winger

Atletico Madrid is reportedly attracting interest from a whole host of Premier League ahead of the winter transfer window. The Argentina international has made just a solitary league start under Diego Simeone this term.

According to AS, the 29-year-old is certain to leave the Spanish giants next month with the likes of Vitolo and Diego Simeone set to be integrated into the Atleti squad after their transfer ban.



Gaitan's agent has also revealed interest from the English top-flight, and it is now reported that Everton, West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace are all in the hunt for the former Benfica man.



Aside from the Toffees, the rest of the clubs are just above the drop zone, and Gaitan could get the chance to impress in order to break into Argentina's squad for next summer's World Cup.



The attacker had previously attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United prior to his Atleti move, but it appears that the Red Devils are more focused on signing a younger recruit.

