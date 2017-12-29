Wilfried Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has ruled out a January transfer exit for winger Wilfried Zaha . The England international has been the subject of transfer speculation, with links to both Tottenham and Chelsea.





Roy Hodgson has moved quickly to reject talk of an exit from Selhurst Park for the former Man Utd player, insisting that there is no pressure from his board of directors to sell Zaha.



Zaha has four and a half years left on his Palace deal.



Hodgson told reporters: "I've assurances from the owners and chairman Steve Parish, it's not going to happen," he told reporters. "We are not too concerned about any rumours because he is going nowhere.



"Wilfried has been absolutely excellent for us in this recent good run we have had and of course he is the iconic Crystal Palace player having been with us for so many years and being a local hero.



"He is doing everything he can to try and keep us out of the relegation zone and he is going to have to keep producing those type of performances for many more games because we have a long fight ahead of us."

