Arsenal to table bid for Riyad Mahrez in January

Arsenal are to make a renewed approach for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window. Reports suggest that the Gunners are willing to pay around £36 million to sign the Algerian international star.





Mahrez, who has been a target of Arsene Wenger's club since helping lead the Foxes to the Premier League title three seasons ago, has hinted that he would like to leave the club and Arsenal is his preferred destination.



Arsenal currently are locked in contract talks with attacking duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, with at least one of the pair set to leave the Emirates Stadium in January for pastures new.



Arsene Wenger hopes that Mahrez will be brought in as a replacement for any player that decides to leave the Gunners.



Juventus and Inter Milan are amongst the teams that have a long-term interest in the Algerian forward but Mahrez is known to favour a stay in England and the Premier League.

