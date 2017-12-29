Eden Hazard rejects Chelsea contract offer?

Eden Hazard 's father has sensationally revealed that his son has turned down a new contract offer from Chelsea. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Hazard and will make a bid next summer for the Belgium international.





Thierry Hazard has told reporters of Belgian publication Le Soir: “What I can say about Eden is that he has refused a contract extension offer in order to, if necessary, follow the interest from Real, where he could imagine himself [in the future]. But as I speak to you, there has been no contact.“Eden is just one of the parties in the contract negotiations.”



Chelsea have previously been reported as making a new offer to the Belgium international and the latest words from Hazard's camp suggest otherwise.



The 26-year-old has over 18 months left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and is a long-term target for struggling La Liga side Real Madrid, who have dropped behind Barcelona in the race for the title in Spain this season.

