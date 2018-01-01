Real Madrid plan to sign Chelsea attacker for a British-record fee

Real Madrid are weighing up a potential club-record move to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard . The Belgium international is currently contracted at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2020, but his future remains under question after having stalled on a new extension.

According to The Sun, Los Blancos could be prepared to make Hazard the next 'Galactico' signing, and they are prepared to spend a £120m sum, which would make him one of the world's most-expensive recruits.



The Premier League holders are understood to be negotiating a fresh £300,000-a-week contract with the former Lille man, but his father Thierry recently hinted that the Belgian is monitoring the interest from Los Blancos, though there has not been any contact.



Hazard was an unused substitute last weekend as the Blues secured a comfortable 5-0 win over Stoke City in the Premier League. As a result, the Blues have moved to second place for the first time this season, 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

