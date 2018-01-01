Everton to solve striker crisis with move for Burgstaller?

Everton are considering a move for Schalke 04 striker Guido Burgstaller in the January transfer window. The 28-year-old has impressed since makign a move from FC Nurnberg to Schalke last year and had a short spell with Cardiff City in the 2014-15 season.





Everton boss Sam Allardyce is looking to add some attacking options to his squad in the January transfer window, having missed out on Olivier Giroud of Arsenal last summer and with the forward injured it is understood the Toffees will not be renewing their interest in the French international. Burgstaller, who has scored 16 goals in 34 games for Schalke, has two and a half years remaining on his deal and could be available for a fee of around 15 million euros.



The Austrian international, who is considered one of the in form players of the Bundesliga this season for high-flying Schalke, is reportedly ready to make a move to England.



Everton have improved their fortunes recently thanks to the form of Wayne Rooney but are looking for a new attacking partner for the former England international.

