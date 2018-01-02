Matteo Darmian's agent delivers transfer update

The representative of Matteo Darmian has revealed that the full-back is not for sale during the winter transfer window. The Italy international has largely been a bit-part player during Jose Mourinho 's second season in-charge at Manchester United, but he is likely to stay put for the campaign.

Speaking on Rete Sport, agent Tullio Tinti confirmed that Darmian is attracting plenty of transfer interest from the Serie A, although AS Roma are not among the clubs in the running for his client.



He said:"I haven't had any calls from Roma for the player. There has been contact with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment the lad isn't for sale."



Darmian has managed just seven starts across all competitions this term, and his chances of a regular role have been hindered by the impressive form of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia.



The pair were not part of the matchday during United's 2-0 win over Everton, but even then, Mourinho opted to leave the Italian on the bench with Victor Lindelof assuming the duties at right-back.













