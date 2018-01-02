Manchester City forward suffers knee injury

Manchester City have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus could be out for an indefinite period of time after he suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during Sunday's goalless league draw versus Crystal Palace.

The Brazil international was substituted midway through the first-half, and he had to be consoled on the touchline with fears of an injury which could potentially ruin his World Cup dream.



Shortly after the game, Pep Guardiola revealed that Jesus could be sidelined for a couple of month, and the club have now released a statement regarding the injury.



"Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday," read a statement on City's official website.



"He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his lay-off. We wish Gabriel a speedy recovery and we will keep you updated on his progress via the club's official channels."



With Gabriel, City have been heavily tipped to secure the services of Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez this month, though Arsene Wenger has stressed that the Chilean could be risked for the final six months of his contract.



Jesus, who joined the Citizens from Palmeiras in January 2017, has notched 10 goals in 27 matches across all competitions this term. He has also become a regular with Brazil in this period, and he will hope to recover in time for the World Cup finals in Russia.





