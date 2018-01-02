Arsene Wenger not chasing David Luiz

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out a move for Chelsea defender David Luiz . The Brazilian defender has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and the Gunners have been linked with a £15 million move for the Blues' centre-back.





Luiz, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, has only played in eight Premier League games so far this season and this morning several reports had linked the Gunners with a move for the former Paris St Germain defender. However, Wenger quickly ruled out a move for Luiz, telling reporters: "Those reports are wrong."



When asked about Arsenal's plans for the January transfer window, Wenger responded: "We are out there and looking to do things. But when that is very difficult to say because it does not depend only on us."



David Luiz is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season if he is unable to win back his place in Antonio Conte's first-team, with suggestions that Spanish duo Valencia and Real Madrid are monitoring the player's contractual situation.

