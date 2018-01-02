Jurgen Klopp confirms key pair could miss Everton game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that star pairing Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah are injury doubts as they prepare to face Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

The duo were left out of the matchday squad altogether against Burnley, but it had been initially suggested that Klopp may have rested his attackers for the games ahead.



Despite their absence, the Reds scrapped through a 2-1 win over the Clarets, and shortly after the game, Klopp confirmed that both Coutinho and Salah remain doubtful to face the Toffees.



"Phil and Mo are injured, not massively, but enough for today [to be] no chance. And [they are] a doubt, at least a doubt, for Everton," Klopp told reporters, via Metro.



Liverpool look out of the running for the Premier League crown, and they could see the FA Cup as their best chance of grabbing some silverware this campaign.



Everton held the Reds to a 1-1 scoreline during the last league meeting, and Klopp will expect the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino to maintain their good form in the Cup meeting on Friday night.

