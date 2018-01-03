Philippe Coutinho close to Barcelona move?

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho is deemed to have played his final game for Liverpool with the club willing to finalise an agreement with Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were hot on the trail of the former Inter Milan in the summer, but the Reds maintained their not-for-sale stance as they knocked back three separate offers.



Coutinho has since played a crucial role in the Reds' progress in the domestic and European campaigns, but according to The Mail, he may have played his final game for the Merseysiders.



The 25-year-old is currently nursing an undefined injury, and the source suggests that the club have had a change in attitude in regards to the midfielder's position.



Nevertheless, Coutinho won't come on the cheap with Liverpool set to demand a fee in excess of £133m for any potential deal to go through this month.



Coutinho has notched 12 goals and a further nine assists in 20 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this term. He has also contributed towards his national side, and he is now one of the ever-presents in the squad.

