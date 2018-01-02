Antonio Conte reveals possible return date for David Luiz

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed David Luiz could make the matchday squad when the Blues take on Norwich City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.





The Brazil international, who has been linked with a move to Spain, has been out of action for the past month with an inflammation in his knee.



Despite earlier reports of an alleged bust-up, Conte has stressed that he has no issues picking the centre-half when the Blues face the Canaries at Carrow Road this weekend.



"David has improved a lot his physical condition. The last couple of days he worked with us and he could be in contention for the Norwich game," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Chelsea are currently restricted with their options at the heart of the defence, and the return of Luiz would provide a huge boost ahead of a difficult period, where they have a double-legged League Cup semi-final with Arsenal to contend.



Luiz has fallen behind Andreas Christensen in the pecking order for the Premier League duties, and he may have to contend with cup football before making a push for a top-flight comeback.

