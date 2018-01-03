Everton among top contenders to sign Barcelona attacker

Everton have reportedly emerged as potential candidates to pursue the services of Barcelona outcast Arda Turan.

The Turkey international has not earn a single minute of playing time with Barcelona since Ernesto Valvede was appointed as the head coach in the summer.



According to Mundo Deportivo, agent Ahmed Bulut has been in contact with both AC Milan and Everton as he looks to find a fresh club for his client this month.



However, both teams have seemingly been put off by the financials involved with Turan said to be reluctant to accept a slash on his current £120,000-a-week wages.



Turan still has more than two years left on his Barcelona contract, but there has been talk of the club waiving off the transfer fee in order to get the attacker off their wage bill.



Premier League giants Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the former Atletico Madrid man with Don Balon recently citing that they could offer Mesut Ozil in a straight exchange deal.

