Arsenal boss delivers injury update on Ozil, Koscielny and Kolasinac

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has delivered an injury update on three first-team players ahead of tonight's Premier League outing versus Chelsea.





Speaking in his pre-match press-conference, Wenger confirmed that Sead Kolasinac won't make it in time for the London derby as he is currently struggling from an ankle problem.



Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny are also doubts for the encounter with the latter having trouble with a recurrent Achilles problem, which saw him substituted versus West Bromwich Albion.



"The two who have a little chance are Ozil, who might have a test this morning - but he hasn’t been out at all since Crystal Palace, so I don’t know," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website.



"With Koscielny, yesterday the medical staff were pessimistic about him. Sead has hurt his ankle, he is out - it could settle in a week, or two weeks. It is not long term."



Arsenal have won just two of the last five games in the Premier League, and their average form sees them six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.



Despite the injuries, the Gunners will enter the game with some confidence after having played out an impressive 0-0 draw versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the campaign.



Aside from the trio, the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal, Olivier Giroud are sidelined with short-term injuries, whilst Santi Cazorla is out for the long-term with an Achilles problem.

