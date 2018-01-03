Olivier Giroud to replace Robin van Persie at Fenerbahce?

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a prime target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are looking for a potential replacement for Robin van Persie .

The France international, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury, has managed just a solitary Premier League start for the Gunners this term.



According to Fanatik, manager Aykut Kocaman has identified Giroud as the perfect fit for the club with Van Persie alleged to be closing in on a return to Feyenoord.



The report adds that the club will use the 'charm of Istanbul' to tempt him away from the Emirates, whilst compatriot Mathieu Valbuena could also convince the Frenchman into the move.



Giroud turned down a move to Everton in the summer owing to his desire to remain in the English capital, and it would come as a surprise, if he does pursue a fresh challenge in a new league.



The former Montpellier man is likely to return to first-team action midway through the winter transfer window, and he could yet to push for a transfer to to firm his position in Les Bleus' World Cup squad.

