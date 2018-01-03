Manchester United tracking German youngster Philipp Max

Man Utd are weighing up a move for German left-back Philipp Max . The FC Augsburg defender has been in excellent form since making his move to the Bundesliga side from Karlsruher and United are set to offer 16.5 million euros to lure the German youth international to Old Trafford.





Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has grown increasingly frustrated with the form of England international defender Luke Shaw and it is understood that the former Southampton full-back will be leaving United in the January transfer window, with numerous Premier League rivals linked with a move for the player. Luke Shaw has been linked with a surprise move to Premier League rivals Tottenham.



Philipp Max has been suggested as a replacement for Shaw and with the player just kicking off his four-year contract at Augsburg, the defender will be an expensive investment for Mourinho's side.



Max has played for Germany's Olympic side and took part in the 2016 summer Olympic Games for his country. Max previously spent 5 years playing for his youth club, Schalke 04.

