Mijat Gacinovic set for Man City move?

Premier League leaders Manchester City are rumoured to have been monitoring the progress of Serbia international Mijat Gacinovic. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has caught the eye of Man City's scouting network and according to multiple reports the Cityzens will make an offer of 15 million euros to sign Gacinovic in the January transfer window.





Since making a move to Germany in 2015 with Eintracht Frankfurt, Gacinovic has impressed and is now considered one of the German club's most important players. The 5 foot 9 player arrived at his current club from Vojvodina in his homeland of Serbia for a fee of around 3.75 million euros and Frankfiurt are set to make a significant profit if a transfer to England is completed.



Gacinovic has 5 caps and 2 goals to his name at international level and is considered the brightest prospect in his country. Gacinovic was a part of the team that won the 2015 under-20 World Cup and also won the UEFA under-19 championship in 2013.



City manager Pep Guardiola has instructed his scouts to find the best young footballers in the world and Gacinovic has also been personally recommended by the Premier League's first-place side's manager.

