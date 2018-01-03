Tottenham monitoring Andrea Petagna

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna and could sign the 22-year-old striker during the January transfer window. Petagna has played for AC Milan and has previously had loan spells with Vicenza and Ascoli.





According to reports from Italy today, Tottenham have been tracking the progress of Petagna and will look to sign the player as a backup to current first choice striker Harry Kane. Spurs signed Fernando Llorente last year but the Spanish forward is not considered a long-term option at Mauricio Pochettino's side and could be moved on to another club next summer.



Petagna made his first appearance for Italy's full national team in 2017 in a 2-1 friendly victory over the Netherlands and is hopeful that a move to the Premier League will boost his chances of regular first-team football for Italy's national side.



So far this season Petagna has scored 2 goals in 14 games for Atlanta in Serie A and is valued by his club in the region of 15 million euros.



Tottenham have deployed their chief scout to prepare a dossier on the recent progress of Petagna and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is hopeful that a deal can be wrapped up before the end of January's transfer window.

