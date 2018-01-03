Philippe Coutinho picks his Barcelona shirt number?

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has allegedly picked his shirt number as he edges closer to his proposed move to Barcelona.

The Reds turned down multiple bids from the Catalan giants in the summer despite the Brazil international handing in a transfer request to push through a deal.



A recent report suggested that representatives from both clubs will have a meeting this month, and according to Diario Gol, the 25-year-old has selected his shirt number with the Camp Nou outfit.



Liverpool are expected to hold out for a fee in excess of £133m, and should a deal go through, Coutinho is likely to take up the number seven jersey, which is set to be vacated by Arda Turan.



Turan is currently in talks over a fresh challenge elsewhere after having failed to make a single appearance for Barcelona since the start of the 2017/18 campaign.



Coutinho missed the recent win over Burnley with a minor injury, and it is suggested that he may have played his final game for Jurgen Klopp's side as he nears a switch to his dream club.

