Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal are on the brink of signing Greek defender

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has confirmed that his side are on the cusp of signing defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.

The Greece youth international will become the club's first signing of the winter transfer window, and a deal could be sorted out within the next 48 hours.



Speaking in the aftermath of Arsenal's 2-2 draw versus Chelsea, Wenger confirmed that the club have an agreement in place for Mavropanos, but the Greek is likely to be loaned out for the remainder of the campaign, he said: "He's not ready to play for us. We'll give him out on loan."



Arsenal are expected an initial fee of around £1.8m for the centre-back's transfer, and he could therein make the move to the Bundesliga with Werden Bremen deemed favourites to secure his signature.



Gunners boss Wenger has previously stressed that the club are open to new signings at the Emirates, but a lot could depend on the contract situations of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere, all of whom have yet to pen extensions beyond the summer.

