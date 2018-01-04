Juventus edge closer to Emre Can transfer move

Juventus have moved a step closer to agreeing a deal to sign German midfielder Emre Can from Liverpool during the January transfer window. The out of favour former Bayer Leverkusen player is said to be desperate to move to the Serie A champions.





Emre Can's deal at Liverpool will expire at the end of the 2017-18 season and despite Jurgen Klopp's hope that Can will extend his stay at Anfield, Juve have thrown a spanner in the works. Liverpool and Can have been discussing the possibility of a new contract for over 3 months.



The 23-year-old is Juventus' top target for the January transfer window and the Turin side are free to talk to Can on a bosman transfer with foreign clubs legally allowed to speak with players entering the final six months of their contract.



Juventus are to offer a massive 100,000 euros per week for Can to switch clubs and will offer a five year deal, according to a report this morning in The Guardian newspaper.

