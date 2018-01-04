Liverpool boss delivers injury update on Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that injured duo Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah will sit out Friday night's FA Cup third round tie versus Everton.

The pair were excluded from the matchday squad during the Reds' 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day, and Klopp later confirmed they are a touch-and-go for the Merseyside derby.



Speaking in his pre-match press-conference, Klopp confirmed that both Coutinho and Salah remain unavailable for selection whilst hinting that Virgil van Dijk could make his Reds debut after his club-record move.



Mo and Phil are not available. Virgil is obviously healthy, we'll see what we do with him," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror, speaking to reporters.



Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed that Loris Karius will return between the sticks ahead of Simon Mignolet whilst Dominic Solanke is a potential candidate to start up front.



Liverpool are already out of contention for the Premier League and League Cup honours, and the FA Cup remains their best chance of claiming their first silverware since 2011.

