Burnley open contract talks with James Tarkowski

Burnley have started negotiations with centre-back James Tarkowski . The defender has been a stand out performer for the Clarets so far in their impressive Premier League campaign.





Tarkowski, who has just 18 months remaining on his deal with Burnley, looks set to put pen to paper on a contract extension to the delight of Clarets manager Sean Dyche.



"I mentioned recently we have a good collection of players, ones we enjoy working with, and they are under good contracts. Tarky was, but we felt it appropriate," said Dyche when asked about a new deal for the defender.



"There’s another couple we are talking to already. We try to work on a level of fairness and making sure players are on appropriate contracts at the right time. Tarky fits into that really."



Tarkowski has been a revelation at Burnley since making a £3.5 million transfer deal from Brentford.



Dyche later continued, "His contract was slightly behind the curve at the club because he had come out of Brentford so we felt it was appropriate on two levels."

