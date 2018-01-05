Chelsea receive huge transfer boost on Alex Sandro

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly been given a huge boost in signing Juventus' Alex Sandro this month. The Brazil international had been the subject of multiple bids from the Blues in the summer, but the Old Lady declined to sell.





Speaking in an interview with Rai Sport, Juventus club director Beppe Marotta suggested that Sandro would be allowed to leave Turin, if he is to demand an exit midway through the campaign.



"The policy of Juventus is that if a player asks us to leave, we will not hold him back. On Alex Sandro, we know of the interest from big clubs, but at the moment we have not engaged in any negotiations," he said.



Sandro had been keen to work alongside Conte during the summer transfer window, and there is a realistic chance that the Blues could retain their interest with the manager eager to bring in a competitor for Marcos Alonso.



Alonso has been a revelation since his arrival to Stamford Bridge last term, but the Spaniard have shown signs of fatigue owing to his involvement from the off in each league game.

