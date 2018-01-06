Liverpool to loan Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona?

Liverpool could reportedly sanction the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this month, should they allow the Brazilian spent the rest of the season at Anfield at loan.

The 25-year-old is deemed to have made his mind up to join the Catalan giants in January, but the Merseyside outfit are still hoping to convince him to stay put for the campaign.



According to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old is prepared to give up on £13m in bonuses in order to push through his dream move to Barcelona. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to entice the attacker to remain on a temporary deal until the summer as he would be ineligible to feature for Barca in this season's Champions League.



Coutinho has missed the last two games for Liverpool through injury, but he has still contributed 12 goals and eight assists across all competitions this term. Liverpool have a key Premier League clash against Manchester City next weekend, but it is yet to be seen whether Coutinho will turn up for the game with reports suggesting that he may have played his final match for the club.

