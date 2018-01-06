West Bromwich Albion target Arsenal defender

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly identified Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy as one of their prime targets for the transfer window.





Baggies boss Alan Pardew is said to be eyeing further reinforcements in the backline with the club having failed to since the end of August.



According to L'Equipe, Debuchy is one of the players in the club's shortlist, and they could potentially move for his services before the end of the season.



Arsenal sanctioned the departure of Kieran Gibbs to the Hawthorns earlier in the summer, and it is suggested that they won't come in the way of Debuchy, should they receive the right offer.



Debuchy has primarily featured for the Gunners in the Cup competitions this campaign, making six starts in the EFL Cup and Europa League altogether. He has 18 months left on his existing deal.



Arsenal begin their defence of the FA Cup with an away trip to Nottingham Forest in the third round, and Debuchy could get the nod over Hector Bellerin in the right wing-back position.

