Joe Hart on the move again?

England international goalkeeper Joe Hart , currently on loan at West Ham United, could be on the move again this month, with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United resuming their interest in signing the 30-year-old, which saw them beaten to a loan deal by The Hammers in the summer.





Out of favour at Manchester City, Hart has been loaned out for a second consecutive season by Pep Guardiola. Whilst expected to be a key member of the West Ham team this season, the England international is one of a number of players who underperformed in the opening months of the Premier League campaign.



Since then, Hart has been replaced in the first team by Adrian, who has refused to give up his place in the starting lineup. Reports today suggest that Newcastle United manager, Rafa Benitez has been monitoring this situation and is willing to offer Joe Hart regular first-team football if he agrees to move to St James' Park.



In order for such a move to take place, West Ham, Manchester City and Hart himself would all have to agree to the deal. With the World Cup in Russia quickly approaching, Benitez will be hoping that the chance to play regularly and seal a place in the England squad for that tournament will be enough to force Hart to push for the move.



As it stands, Hart appears to be the first choice goalkeeper in Gareth Southgate's England team, but with a number of youngsters pushing for that number one jersey, he will need to put in some impressive performances in the second half of this season to keep it that way.

