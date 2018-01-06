Arsenal to block Theo Walcott sale?

Arsenal are unlikely to sanction the sale of Theo Walcott this month, unless a club is willing to match their £30m asking price.

The England international has been sparingly used in the Premier League with his only starts coming in the League Cup and Europa League.



According to The Sun, the north London club are likely to restrict Walcott's departure this winter, should they fail to receive bids in excess of £30m.



Former club Southampton are currently deemed favourites to pursue the 28-year-old, but the attacker is said to be reluctant to join the Saints on a permanent deal owing to their struggles this campaign.



Aside from the Saints, there has been interest from the likes of West Ham United and Everton, both of whom are looking to add width to their play this month.



Walcott is likely to be among the starters when the Gunners take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

